ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.24

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance
Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $979.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.45.
Insider Activity at ARMOUR Residential REIT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,119,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,311,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 703,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,922,000 after acquiring an additional 762,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,799,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 731,697 shares during the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT
About ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARMOUR Residential REIT
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- CrowdStrike: analysts bullish, but is it the right time to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.