ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.24

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $979.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at ARMOUR Residential REIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

In related news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $1,200,331.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,119,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,311,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 703,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,922,000 after acquiring an additional 762,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,799,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 731,697 shares during the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

