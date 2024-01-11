Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the December 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,715,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of AABB remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 7,939,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,664,576. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

