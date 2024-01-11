Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the December 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,715,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Stock Performance
Shares of AABB remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 7,939,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,664,576. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
