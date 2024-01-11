ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ASMIY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $489.24. 2,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581. ASM International has a twelve month low of $297.68 and a twelve month high of $536.76. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.75.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $677.26 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, analysts predict that ASM International will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASMIY shares. Redburn Atlantic raised ASM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

