ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $717.79 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $283.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $702.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $668.59.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

