Assetmark Inc. Acquires 11,711 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $22,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

