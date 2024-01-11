Assetmark Inc. Has $30.53 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2,631.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 266,034 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $30,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Motco increased its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $129.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 52-week low of $75.51 and a 52-week high of $130.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

