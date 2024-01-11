Assetmark Inc. Has $33.92 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $33,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,148,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,286,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,648,000 after purchasing an additional 544,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $117.63 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.44 and its 200-day moving average is $112.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.