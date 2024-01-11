Assetmark Inc. Has $53.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.13% of Williams Companies worth $53,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

WMB opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

