Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.44.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Bitcoin Breakthrough: SEC approves Bitcoin ETFs
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 4 reasons to buy the dip in KB Home
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- WD-40 Company Stock: Reversal with room to run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.