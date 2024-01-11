Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

