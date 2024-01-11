Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, an increase of 305.9% from the December 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

ALPMY traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $12.19. 132,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,746. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 101.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

Featured Stories

