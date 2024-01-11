Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29. Approximately 29,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 113,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATRO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Astronics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Astronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astronics

Astronics Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.44 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $162.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Astronics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,384,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,954,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Astronics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.