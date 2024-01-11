ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 1,072.7% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. 29,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

