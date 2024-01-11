Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
Athersys stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $407,352.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.99.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
