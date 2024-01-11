Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

Athersys stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $407,352.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

About Athersys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 169.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 58,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

