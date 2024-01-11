ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $70.00

ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 71.70 ($0.91), with a volume of 26391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.93).

ATOME Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of £27.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.46 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.11.

About ATOME Energy

ATOME Energy PLC engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

