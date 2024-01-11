Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance

OTCMKTS AIOSF remained flat at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

