Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance
OTCMKTS AIOSF remained flat at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile
