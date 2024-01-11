Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) is Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for 4.2% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 28,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVES traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $44.71. 3,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,126. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a market cap of $287.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

