Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $157.79 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $8.66 or 0.00018324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004850 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,268.30 or 1.00033360 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.12 or 0.00233038 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010712 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008998 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,391,751 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.35314893 USD and is up 11.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 400 active market(s) with $145,459,210.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

