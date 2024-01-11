B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peabody Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings of $5.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.92. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

BTU stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,279 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 2,015,138 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.2% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,849,681 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after buying an additional 1,251,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Peabody Energy by 2,630.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,189,512 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after buying an additional 1,145,947 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $11,599,642.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,722,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,278,425 shares of company stock worth $149,403,777. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

