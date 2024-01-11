B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Up to $23.20

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.20, but opened at $23.75. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 72,401 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $701.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.43%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -156.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt purchased 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,814.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,253,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,398.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Sue Brandt purchased 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $50,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,135 shares of company stock valued at $803,126. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after buying an additional 702,473 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,953,000 after buying an additional 479,077 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after buying an additional 455,335 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 619,372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 272,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 272,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,836,000. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.