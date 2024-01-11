Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $444.40

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 444.40 ($5.66) and last traded at GBX 438.18 ($5.59), with a volume of 486495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.61).

A number of brokerages have commented on BAB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.74) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays raised Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 529 ($6.74) in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.01) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 492.67 ($6.28).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 404.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 381.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7,483.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

