Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ball in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52. Ball has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $1,181,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

