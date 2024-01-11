BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 419.0% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BDORY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.29. 86,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

