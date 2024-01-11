Band Protocol Market Cap Reaches $241.53 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00003760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $241.53 million and $12.65 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 142,247,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,847,949 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

