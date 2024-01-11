Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the December 15th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 414.0 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of BLMIF stock remained flat at $7.66 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39.

Get Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. alerts:

About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial services for personal and private customers in households, small and medium enterprises, and corporations in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides demand, fixed, and savings deposits, as well as housing loans, collateral loans, property finance, hotel finance, asset-based lending, and trade finance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.