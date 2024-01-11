Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the December 15th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 414.0 days.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance
Shares of BLMIF stock remained flat at $7.66 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39.
About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.
