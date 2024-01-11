Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Announces — Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BGH opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $14.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
