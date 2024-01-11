Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Announces — Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGH opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $14.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $160,000.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

