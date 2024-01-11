Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.09.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Baxter International by 69.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,959 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Baxter International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 838,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 69,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 18.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,160 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Baxter International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 201,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

