Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 3,418.2% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

BCEKF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 71,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,429. Bear Creek Mining has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

