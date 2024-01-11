Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 3,418.2% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance
BCEKF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 71,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,429. Bear Creek Mining has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
