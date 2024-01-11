BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Up 5.7%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $181.49 and last traded at $181.40. Approximately 80,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 261,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.54.

BGNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.08.

BeiGene Trading Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.51 and a 200 day moving average of $188.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.16.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in BeiGene by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,471,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

