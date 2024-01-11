Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,000. Micron Technology makes up about 1.7% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,494,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,924,493. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.87.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,528,966.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,528,966.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,419,794. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

