Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.3% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697,910 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,583,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,143,000 after purchasing an additional 163,152 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,408,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,393,000 after purchasing an additional 145,807 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.52. 76,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

