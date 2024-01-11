Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,305 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,839 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after acquiring an additional 780,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $98.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,562. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average is $96.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

