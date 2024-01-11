Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 1.5% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,702 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,866,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $5,345,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 222,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after buying an additional 110,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $2,879,000.

PJAN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 635,800 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

