Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $9.17 Million in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 193,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up 2.5% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after buying an additional 36,936 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IYE traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $42.98. 259,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $49.12.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

