Bellwether Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $55.97.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

