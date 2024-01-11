Bellwether Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,126,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.45. The company had a trading volume of 766,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,678. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.44. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $139.49.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

