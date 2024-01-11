Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 13,123 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEPFree Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,123 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September makes up about 1.2% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned 0.84% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of PSEP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.85. 38,372 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

