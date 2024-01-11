Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 428 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $50.12. 3,670,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,514,886. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $101.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

