Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 836 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June makes up 1.0% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

PJUN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,612 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $629.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

