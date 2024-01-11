Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes $2.53 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 638,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,299. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

