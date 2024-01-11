Belvedere Trading LLC Takes Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,923 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.06% of Orion Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 179.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 25,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Orion Group Stock Performance

ORN opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $168.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.06 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

