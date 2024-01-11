Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down to $8.24

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.24, but opened at $8.05. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 290,129 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BYND. Consumer Edge downgraded Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 8.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $488.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

