Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $10.78

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $11.04. Bilibili shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 1,473,362 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILI. Barclays downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth approximately $29,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 184.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,650 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 3,330.0% in the second quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 744,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 722,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $8,914,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

