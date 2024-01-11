BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ (BCRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

