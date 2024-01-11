Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bird Construction
Bird Construction Stock Up 2.6 %
About Bird Construction
Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bird Construction
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 7 best bank stocks to invest in ahead of rising interest rates
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- How to trade options if you believe a big price move is coming
Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.