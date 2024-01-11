Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

OTCMKTS BIRDF traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. 1,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

