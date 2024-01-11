Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $3.00

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.25. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 13,762,976 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BITF. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $879.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 3.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 42.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

