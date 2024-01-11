Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Raised to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.86.

Blink Charging Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BLNK opened at $2.84 on Monday. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $191.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.30. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 176.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $43.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Blink Charging’s quarterly revenue was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

