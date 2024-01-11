Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.57. The stock had a trading volume of 990,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,388. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.