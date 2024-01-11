Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $557,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $123.28. 450,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,592. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.79.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

