Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,746 shares of company stock worth $46,252,094. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ANET stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,561. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.