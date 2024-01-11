Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 1.5% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Waste Management stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.13. 226,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,360. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

